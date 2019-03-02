FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 538

stranger:
It's not even short term, it's flea-bitten)
intro dei, itro week =)
 
Myth63:
intro dey, itro week =)

Introvik)

How about Icarus?)

For next week on the pound please post.

 
Myth63:

areas=) these are the very essence of the signal, my new short-term trading system is based on them and they are applied manually=)

So, what do they show, what is the signal? The paam signal?
 
Alexey:
So what does it show, what is the signal? Is it a paam signal?

It's just trading from level to level and the arrow shows the direction.

For example, rectangle, arrow down, price goes up, you gain positions to sell, up - vice versa.

what to post? =) I have not sat down yet =)) on Sunday evening I'll count something and post it =)))

It's my day off and I have no time for work today=) one legal day off after all=)

but just came by to chat =)

 
It's clear now
Alexey:
So, what do they show, what is the signal? The paam signal?
(it's a weekly channel limit =))), search, I have the history of these zones on 4 pairs and see how it (the price) goes in these zones.
 

I forgot the middle one)

stranger:

I forgot the middle one)

progressing as an indicator =))))
 

Go look at pictures, there's more use than fleas on dead dogs)

http://www.timingcharts.com/

Commodity Futures & FOREX Charts | Commitments of Traders Database
  • www.timingcharts.com
Free Commodity Futures and Forex Price and Charts, Trading Systems, Commitments of Traders, Net Positions and C.O.T. Index
