FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 952

New comment
 
Spekul:
ok, i'll buy the gold if you sell the quid cad
I'm not asking you to buy gold and I won't sell the baxocad!
 
yurchenko:
Remember me tomorrow!
I will! we'll probably remember more than once
 
Alexey:
Absolutely! We'll probably remember more than once

ok

 
Alexey:
We will! We'll probably remember more than once
There were still pictures being taken!
 
yurchenko:

ok

That reminds me, OK, I've got tomorrow, like, 15 minutes ago.
 
Alexey:
I just remembered, it's been like 15 minutes tomorrow.
I've got three more hours!
 
yurchenko:
there were more pictures being taken!

What kind of pictures

that these So it wasn't me

 
Alexey:

What kind of pictures

that these So it's not me

Yeah these are!
 
yurchenko:
I've got three more hours!
So I can remember you for another 3 hours tomorrow.
 
Alexey:
So I can think of you for another three hours tomorrow.
Remember
1...945946947948949950951952953954955956957958959...2119
New comment