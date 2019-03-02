FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1160
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
how complicated it all is :(((.
;))
how complicated it all is :((
I'm just waiting for him to bang there)
it's a shame...
It's weird to sell, the corpses of the bears have already started to decompose, the day before yesterday))))
My indexes are better.)
It's weird to sell, the corpses of the bears have already started to decompose, the day before yesterday))))
My indexes are better.)
)))
IN ENGLISH
You have almost 3000 posts in 2 months and I have almost as many in 4 years. So it's clear to everyone who's the troll. )))
Don't say that to Strenz, 4th grade general education))). For now, study Deflate, LZ77 and Huffman's algorithm. Get bored and throw them away).
Don't compare yourself tothe stranger. The honour is too great for you. Apart from him no one here (in this thread) has posted useful information in such detail, so he has every right. ))
And about algorithms... I'm not the one who should be studying it, you are. But in principle, don't even begin, you won't be able to do it. ))
P.S> But the fact that you remembered at least the names of your methods the first time you tried them is good enough. I might have added it to my favorites. But you missed one, though. (Not a credit. )))
Don't compare yourself tothe stranger. The honour is too great for you. Apart from him no one here (in this thread) has posted useful information in such detail, so he has every right. )))
And about algorithms... I do not need to study it, you do. But in principle, don't even start, you won't be able to do it. )))
Learn it, learn it. Read Wiki, there are a lot of algo's there. Make it a desk book.
You have to work hard, don't forget that!
It's weird to sell, the corpses of the bears have already started to decompose, the day before yesterday))))
My indexes are better.)
in this context, yes, but it's still creepy.
what was the purpose of taking out the "medium-long" bears then? maybe to blow your mind ;))?