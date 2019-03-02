FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 548

Speculator_:
The essence of analysis, the basic basics, where to start.
You know nothing works! Look at the channels - H4, H1 - lifetime of 5-6 touches, during the rebound does not work.
 
Speculator_:
Well the essence of analysis, the basic basics, where to start.
 
Ishim:
stranger:
nothing funny! Well, you are a mushroom picker (that's right), we went to the forest for mushrooms (this is my first time going for mushrooms - just kidding)))) that's for example) and I say teach you how to look for mushrooms? - So what's the lesson? I'm waiting!
 
Ishim:
As I understand it, you have to work backwards. For example, here is a graph:


A classic Elliott wave on the charts says it's going to go down, but the opposite is true.

 
Ishim:
Speculator_:

I did not get to Elliot (((( (I did not swim in his waves)
 
stranger:
That's good - let's end the conversation.
 
Speculator_:

Then I make a forecast


On the schedule a corrective wave zigzag, it means that the movement will be downward. But on the contrary we buy! This is how I look at the market. Of course, I do not draw the letters and numbers, it is for illustrative example.

 
stranger:

The old one in the second picture is not a real mushroom. It has to be physically lifted with a crane.
