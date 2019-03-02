FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 353

New comment
 
Myth63:

To all who have been visited by Uncle KOLYA, if you take the words a little differently, a song about forex =)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5tcPnRL90g

Don't scare the kids)))
[Deleted]  
Myth63:

To all who have been visited by Uncle KOLYA, if you take the words a little differently, a song about forex =)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5tcPnRL90g

I didn't let him in))) I didn't let him in... I had enough dough to squeeze the deposit... sorry about the 20 bucks and 260% profit in 4 days))))

here we go bidding...

[Deleted]  

I'm an idiot...

NOBODY to do the math, lazy bum...

Here's the story of the teapot... someone obviously knew

[Deleted]  
Myth63:

I'm an idiot...

NOBODY to do the math, you lazy bastard...

Here's the story of the teapot... someone obviously knew

Locke - always in the middle and we will definitely be there)))) that's what you need to watch, and where - all ears have already buzzed...

In short, the strategy is the very thing arbitrage between buyers and sellers...

 
_new-rena:

The lok is always in the middle and we'll definitely be there))) That's what you need to see, but where is it - it's all over the place...

And I wonder where to look. I also want to ...
[Deleted]  
stranger:
And I wonder - where to look? I want to see...
CME
 
_new-rena:
CME

What's there to see?

[Deleted]  
stranger:

What's there to see?

at work for now. trying to find the loca level
 
_new-rena:
in the works for now. trying to find the loca level
Lost?
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Lost?
just not ready yet
1...346347348349350351352353354355356357358359360...2119
New comment