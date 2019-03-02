FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 284

New comment
 
And the harrier is invincible)
[Deleted]  
stranger:

Thank you, Master.

14% in 24 hours, I'm aghast))))

Same thing, you just have to honour the Teacher)


 
Kino:

Same thing, you just have to honour the Teacher)


It doesn't work, so how can you honour HIM?)
 
While you're all yapping about the Euros, the Loonie's on fire! He's out 230 points on the news! We'll be back in half an hour for more.
 
mmmoguschiy:
While you're all yapping about the eu, the loonie's on fire! He's out 230 pips on the news! Half an hour to go.

He's been on the market since yesterday.)

 
stranger:
It doesn't go sabaka, how can HE be honoured?))
Teachers in India!, and here are trolls and shamans of Papuans. ))))
 
Ishim:
Teachers in India!, and here are trolls and shamans of Papuans. ))))
Guru, we're just here to... to pay our respects...
[Deleted]  

You have to trade whatever is in the terminal, otherwise why is it there )))


 
stranger:
And the harrier is invincible.)
yes, he's got a moose on him, now he's gone into space, 1.27
 
stranger:
Master, we're only doing this... to pay our respects...
How many times must I say I am not a teacher, not a shaman! (Just another nickname Ishim - just call me that - trolls ignore me)
1...277278279280281282283284285286287288289290291...2119
New comment