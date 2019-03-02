FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1300

New comment
 
stranger:
And why is the Teacher silent, maybe HE does not want to communicate with me?
the Jewish position is neutral - did it run out of steam quickly or what was the foundation today? (I did not teach your networking team not ... - it is not possible in principle)
 
Ishim:
on the eu neutral position - did it quickly run out of steam or was the foundation today what it was? (I didn't teach your networking team not...- it's not possible in principle)
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12421410&viewfull=1#post12421410
Опционные уровни (авторские или нестандартные методы)
  • stranger
  • www.forexdengi.com
Общие и недельные. Интересно, удержится?
 

History
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
  • www.mql5.com
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015. - Страница 1298 - Категория: общее обсуждение
 
Ishim:
on the eu neutral position - what is it that she quickly ran out of steam or what was the foundation today? (I did not teach your networking team not...- it is not possible in principle at all)
Just doesn't want to go far, will have to come back!
 

Double

[Deleted]  
Speculator_:

History

History with the M5 repeats.... I'm telling you - there's nothing to catch there with your hands!

Take M15, press "-" all the way down and watch... More or less for pipsing.

 
Speculator_:

Story
will be GIP and just in time to close at 0 ))))
 
Speculator_:

Double

Sir! Where do you think you're going...(((
 
Speculator_:

History
You close your purchase and it will go straight up, you'll see.
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
Sir! Where the hell have you gone...((((
Hey! How's it going in the regiment? // you're not spoiling us with your presence ....
1...129312941295129612971298129913001301130213031304130513061307...2119
New comment