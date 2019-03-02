FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 408

I doubt there is any point in looking at pairs like this on their own. not sure if anyone is swapping the cad for the pound anywhere. So all technical analysis in such things should come down to pairs with practical trades, here with the dollar. And then choose a promising option with "rare earth elements") if it makes sense.
 
Bought the pound 5080 need to think about stops)
 
The swap account in the mountains is about to be closed, and it is probably time to get out of there. I open an account, and I see that there is not enough money, I go to the story, and oh my god .... I opened an account and there is some money missing, I look at the history and I get a miracle: . 1.71% for swaps on the TOTAL AMOUNT of DEPO for 24 hours, I got mad. I have to say goodbye.
 
is the result of taking profits different?

or is there a different meaning put into the daily candle on the chart?

If it makes sense to me, it makes no difference - there's a fix, you mark the target and the price will be there...

 

Current picture on the pound:

 
I have always been disturbed by this company, I have not been with them for three years and I have tried their demo service and I have failed. I do not know what to do with the market and I do not know what to expect from the market. Nothing has changed).
 
You are a benefactor...
 
If you share an apple, it becomes half as much. If you share knowledge, at least twice as much)
