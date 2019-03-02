FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1215
Here we go, sell GBPUSD 1.4984 stop 1.50 stop 1.4940
Buy EURAUD 1.4000 tp 1.4020 sl 1.3980 EURCAD 1.3700 tp 1.3720 sl 1.3680
upd Buy GBPJPY 1.7720 sl 1.7690 tp think
upd GBPUSD in BU
upd sold gold short
Update on gold
It's not me. It's the universe. ))
That's how the algorithm works. Imagine if people only got everything ready-made all the time with absolutely no effort at all. I think if that were the case, we'd be left at a single-cell level.
So think. Pump not only your biceps, but your brain as well. Not your spinal... Pump your 100 billion neurons. )))
Instead of going further - to develop and bring good to people you have to stagnate - read crappy books, 80% of information in which is water, read forums, 80% of information in which is flooding and stench, talk to people hoping to get some of the true knowledge from them, but 80% of them won't help you get any closer to your goal. You can call it 'life', I give it a different definition ...
Nevertheless, true knowledge is gained through trial and error ))
The question is more about something else! As a friend of mine says, "That's why our country is in the toilet.
Well, learn, who's stopping you? At least you've been given a direction. It's already a lot. ))
If you think it's different in any other case, try to do something else and you'll see for yourself. Everywhere you have to work very hard to get a decent result. And no one's handing anything on a silver platter anywhere.
//---
By the way the question you asked on another forum shows once again how lazy you are. ))
Read the thread and similar threads there. There is so much written on the subject that I do not know what else to add. It certainly does not have the same research results that I have, but I'm sorry. )))
I have already begun to read the branches. But I damn well want everything at once and a lot)).
All right, man - thanks a lot!!!
You can feed me proverbs like, "You can't pull a fish out of a pond without work."
Exactly! ;))
You can't catch fish out of the pond without work.
If you want to go for a ride, you've got to pull a sled.
You like honey? Love the cold.
Take the burden on yourself, so you don't fall down when you walk.
Buy Buy low lot GBPUSD 1.4039 avg. 1.4010
I will close the pound at forty if it makes it
upd pound closed with min profit GBPJPY closed +20pts EURCAD sl triggered
Gold closed +4+5
Bought EURJPY 130.65 sl 130.50 тп 131.10
upd GBPJPY sell 177.40 tp 177.20
EURJPY stop, bought 130.50 vp 130.80 sl 130.30
GBPUSD sold 1.4940 slp 1.4960 tp 1.4920
upd GBPJPY take +20
Lennady sticks ...I guess someone is watching now and will be happy if it doesn't work)))
honestly, i don't really care
if i don't get the point, then i don't care
