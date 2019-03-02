FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 876

Lesorub:

market and on weekends breathing:

what about the pound? i think the pound went down and the euro got a bit higher? and the dts is interesting too.
 
stranger:

What one, 4, 5012, 5213, 5346 and 5348) That's enough.

In fact yes, no one trades here but you))))

and there's only one deal ((((
 
http://finance.yahoo.com/currency-investing

 
stranger:


Last week I had no higher than 5555)


it was like this

and on the right it was already like this


 
SEVER11:

it was like this


I remember you saying it was more likely to go down.
 
stranger:

That's why it's either/or for you and only up for me)))

I didn't get above 5555 last week)

You're twisting your words, it's just his correction that's too low - that's what I pointed out to him!

And you're already attributing it to me ((((

my forecast (not everyone has registration)

 
stranger:
I remember you said it was more likely to go down.
Well, it did go down, though with an initial excess upwards...
 
_new-rena:
what about the pound? i think the pound went down and the euro went up a bit? and the DTs are interesting too.

what about it? write the rail and you'll see...

the grand is there...

 
SEVER11:
it's been going downhill.
Our forecasts at the very least - should match HIS! (such a contagion is sitting on the pound so far - some new virus)
