FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 476
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's always like that, one little fuss and we're pacifists...
Yeah... If I'm going to war, go to the lieutenant colonel. I have chronic alcoholism and patriotism. All the bullets fall out of my kalashas when I tremble.
That's all right, but there's plenty of "trophy" whisky...
If you don't get burned in a cage...
That's all right, but there's plenty of "trophy" whiskey...
if the cage doesn't get burned...
Yeah, but acogol in war equals your own lin.
but in a cage it's good, dastisch fünf.
That's all right, but there's plenty of "trophy" whisky...
if they don't get burned in the cage...
I don't think it's a joke, you have to have some brakes.
What kind of joke?
the harsh reality...
Did you at least set a stop loss?
(are non-farms bad and are we going to a shelter currency?)
Or is it really bad and it's no longer a sanctuary?)
(are non-farms bad and are we going to a shelter currency?)
Or is it really bad and it's not a sanctuary anymore?)
cash in hand and smoke nervously on the sidelines until monday=)
We go in cash and smoke nervously on the sidelines until Monday=)