mmmoguschiy:
Shima's early.
(duckbills opened their beaks and waited for manna from heaven! - no one close, shouted the eldest - everyone wait!) ))))))))))))))
 
_new-rena:

Now that's another thing. and the pamm is on the mend and the grail is in hand) against your own predictions - that's super gut!!!

Today's prediction is for tomorrow, don't forget that, or karma (profit factor) will go bad

what a cheerleading squad )))) (don't you get a massage?)
Ishim:
What a cheerleader )))) (don't you get massages?)
we do, get your back ready))))
 
_new-rena:
doing, prepare your back))))
go to .... mmm-shchik practice ))))))))
Ishim:
go to .... Mm-hmm. Practice at ))))))
You know what he's doing... The man is at work and you go to... mmm.... ))))
 
_new-rena:
You know what he's doing... The man is at work and you go to... mmm ))))
is the bot in the eu? where's he looking now?
Ishim:
the bot is in the eu? where is he looking now?
he started selling, the radish )))) right from the high of the day, from the hairpin... closed the grid of 15 baiks from 1.05 and now he's selling the bastard.
 
_new-rena:
the radish )))) started selling right from the high of the day, from the hairpin... Closed the 15 baek grid from 1.05 and now he's selling the bastard.
now 1.0730 (or you have your own eu)
Ishim:
now 1.0730 (or you have your own eu)

Let it be no problem. Don't forget about the grail...

meant the net started from 1.05...

 
Ishim:

I am not interested in your fuss, by the way the eu is on a correction (position neutral , at least 1.06))))) clowns)))))))

the pound is going according to the forecast - although he does not need it for nothing ))))) (duckbills with their beaks open waiting for manna from heaven! - no one close, shouted the elder - wait for it!) ))))))))))))))

I will never forget this Kasmanaft, YOU had mercy on him and showed him the way, and he will never forget YOU.

