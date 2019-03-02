FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 360
You'd better learn how to do it with your hands first. And your software would then count that level in a jiffy. )))
cat's pissed =)
So he doesn't understand that you have to feel them with your hands before you can write them)
stupid, stupid...
good luck, everyone.
I've got it.
the bottom line will be one - the meta chart is an indicator, no more)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
Here's the real chart - first two points on the euro and go (I won't screenshot further):
The energy cloud again? )))
It
so the predictions on the levels... How can I tell you? I hope you understand...