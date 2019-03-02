FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 360

tol64:
You'd better learn how to do it with your hands first. And your software would then count that level in a jiffy. )))
So he doesn't understand that you have to touch them with your hands before you can write them).
 
Myth63:

cat's pissed =)

Oh hint, at an increase, of state guarantees.
stranger:
So he doesn't understand that you have to feel them with your hands before you can write them)

stupid, stupid...

good luck, everyone.

I've got it.

 
_new-rena:
stupid, stupid...
No, not stupid, lazy)))
 
_new-rena:
the bottom line will be one - the meta chart is an indicator, no more)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
So the bottom line of our lives is the grave, so why bother?))
 
_new-rena:

Here's the real chart - first two points on the euro and go (I won't screenshot further):

You ask tol64, he will screen you if he wants, you can compare)
 
_new-rena:

Energy cloud again? )))
 
artikul:
It

stranger:

so the predictions on the levels... how can I tell you? I hope you understand...
 
_new-rena:
I don't have predictions, I trade what I see.
