as always...
yesterday saw positive statistics on the dollar.
The euro was down 0.03 at the time of the news
and then the weird thing happened, it jumped up so fast that it hit 1.09 in an hour.
What was that?)
Where have they gone? It's been a long time since I read the news on the subject ))
Maybe they just don't want to or there is no speculative interest?
Or there is no information reason either.
Yes or at all, the current course may well be objective and satisfactory to all.
It's going to be an interesting evening tonight!!! All banks and CME close early and Nonfarm is out. Is it going to be a real shocker?
What was the reason?
they are trying to cheat the majority of traders?
Where you've been is where you'll stay.
Sir, what was that? )