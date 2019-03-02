FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 469

stranger:
Wise old Idler is good at seeing the end of trends, well, or a good correction, but he is very taciturn)))

he doesn't like to enlighten the lads, and someone needs to be shown the way


 
Spekul:

I don't know what to comment on. Your pound will go, I don't know. Its attractors are lousy. I invested in the rand.
 
iIDLERr:
I don't know what to comment on. The pound will go, I don't know. Its attractors are lousy. I poured money into the rand.

Don't be a quitter - enlighten the youngsters))))

All will go, the pound, the loonie and the yen.

Draw them pictures, amuse them a little.)

[Deleted]  

The situation in audi is very different.

The last two weeks have worked well in their channels. As I wrote, the abyss of 177 pips is gone in one go. If you remember, I wrote about it and here is the foundation that was thrown in the form of rate cuts.

But the bulls' power is growing and this base has been worked out very fast.

We will see if we will be dragged to the bottom.

 

Strange, I told you honestly, there is a non-linear diffuser, similar to Stokes-Navier. I understand it - I wrote it myself, but I can't solve it. my friends from Steklov solve it, but the solutions there are murky. there's nothing in the pound. and my view of the world speaks of super bottoms.

I'd rather talk about new physics than about your fucking money.

 
iIDLERr:

Got it, you're not a romantic))))

I can see exactly on the pound because I do the books, but here it's by eye.)

 
stranger:

I wouldn't advise the poachers to go into the yen or the chif. Funny, this seems to be the only thread where Myth support me. some kind of indecent or something. I wrote in the summer that the shadow should buy in a separate account. and forget the password before the new year. but then such lawlessness is not felt. maybe and ob... tsa. I don't play.
[Deleted]  
stranger:

Got it, you're not a romantic))))

=)))) Sweet accountant.

 
What's the money, we're all sitting here on demos and creating on charts
