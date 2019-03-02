FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 64
Pound meets Unbreakable Mashka ))) The pound is sniffing cautiously )))) Mashka pretends that nothing is going on )))) Parabolic, as always, is dully obtuse ))))
What's there to sniff, everyone's still asleep ))
The cleaner won't happen? ))))
Sold
So right?)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page33
"5526-5118, that's better.")
finally dug it out.
yes, these numbers are known in advance and don't need to be made up:
1.5726 - 1.4926
shows something
shows something.
On the pound waiting for a breakdown of 5170 and a target of 1.50
Update
You buy it while it's cheap)))