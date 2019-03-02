FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 223
This is by hand, from the CME reports.
Paco, wouldn't it be easier to get the data from the TOC?
where is this?
compare the levels from my picture
What's your comment? I'm just guessing
I don't understand this, this is yesterday's data laughing
All I see is that the levels are chasing the price.
where is this?
Compare the levels from my picture
Register demo here
https://papermoney.thinkorswim.com/tos/myAccounts/paperMoneyInterface/paperMoney.jsp
The data delay is 20 minutes.
This is the flat on the pound with a downward slope.)
Paco, wouldn't it be easier to get the data from the TOC?
sorry, can you link to the source of the laughs?
Here are the daily bidding reports
ftp://ftp.cmegroup.com/bulletin/
Here online with delayed data for the pound, you can select any instrument
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=Z4
Here are the weekly SOT reports
http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/index.htm
Here you can read what goes where and why, but there is a lot of water)
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/42855-arhiv-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi/page2
