FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 740
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why are you here? I've been here a long time.... first we were on 4... then we moved here. (there's a lot of trolls...)
I'm here to listen to people who are good at trading on the plus side and see the market today.
I have come to listen to people who are good at trading on the plus side and see the market today
I have come to listen to people who are good at trading on the plus side and who see today's market
Observe, today's market M1 EURUSD Volumes for EUR open, closed, volumes for USD open, closed. Closed volumes multiplied by the contract, get a net profit for each currency.
Read the last two days... Finally came out of Fool's mode (although not quite), and tried to make something clear about the understanding of price movements. But (of course) they were smoking for themselves. Myth is more precisely expressed, such as "the price tends to balance", I would specify that participants of the market (calm, not catastrophic) push the price to balance, because the price is soulless and cannot aspire to anything. By the way, about the catastrophic market - it is also predictable, though with a small accuracy. Few idealists believe in the endless growth of the dollar, and the higher it gets, the faster it will fall. The question is when? I mean when will the world find a way to get off the dollar needle?
Sorry for the mentoring tone, I just wanted to say something)))). Happy Manhood Season!!!!
Been looking at the states from different angles! I've come to the conclusion that they owe it to themselves, don't they?
And who exactly is doing well? (I've been trading for 2 years in the black, and here I've only got one-time screens - so you should know).
Unlike you, the market is changing. Secondly, I worked for an investor and it turns out to be a very big difference psychologically.
As I have long understood that you do not hear anything useful but agro and that there is someone to listen to, but not you and Alyosha.
The market is changing, unlike you. Secondly, I worked for an investor and it turned out to be a big difference psychologically.
I have long understood that you do not hear useful information other than agro, and there is a lot to listen to here, but certainly not you and Alyosha.
You're right. I used to post drawings here too. But I didn't see any interest and stopped.
Unlike you, the market is changing. Secondly, I worked as an investor and it turned out to be a big difference psychologically.
I figured out a long time ago that you don't hear anything useful, just agro, and there is someone to listen to, but not you and Alyosha.
I won't argue with you, but it's the opposite, and the market hasn't changed as it has.
the dop. maybe there's a problem - you're just trying to get personal.
You're right ... I've posted pictures here too ... But I did not see any interest and stopped ... So maybe those who are interested do not see it yet ... and recently there has been a lot of aggression on the street.