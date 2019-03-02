FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1415
Ishim's grail has given a 100% prediction for the fall of the eurik. Where is the target (?) - that is the question!
now he will talk back here .
Thanks!
Invert - urgently!!!
would know where to put the inverter from )
drawing does not draw (
Thank you!
Hello, sir.)
Anything to say on our hysteria ? or would it be good to show a drawing .
thank you !
so far=) to what I said, nothing has changed.
Well, you've burned the place down... )))
Thank you!
Mt4 look? (on the yen a neutral position)
I don't know, price is down and at levels, there's all sorts of crap at the top, the daily target is not taken
Yenka went down...
SOS, what should we do, is the Eura running out of glass???
What about Yen?