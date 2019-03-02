FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1415

_new-rena:
Ishim's grail has given a 100% prediction for the fall of the eurik. Where is the target (?) - that is the question!
now he will talk back here .

Thanks!
 
artikul:
Very big eurow purchases ))))
What's up on the Yen?
 
mmmoguschiy:
Invert - urgently!!!

would know where to put the inverter from )

drawing does not draw (

Thank you!
[Deleted]  
tuma88:
Hello, sir.)
Anything to say on our hysteria ? or would it be good to show a drawing .

thank you !

so far=) to what I said, nothing has changed.

 
artikul:
Watching MT4? (on the euro neutral position)
[Deleted]  
tuma88:
Thank you!
nah, he already tried it. the talent is unconquerable, even he himself can't influence it. and his pamik - stretches where it needs to go ) ...
 
Ishim:
I don't know, price is down and at levels, there's all sorts of crap at the top, the daily target is not taken

Yenka went down...


 
artikul:
As it goes up to 1.1500
 
Lesorub:

SOS, what should we do, is the Eura running out of glass???


 
Lesorub:
Sales, since this morning )))
