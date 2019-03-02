FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 771

New comment
 
stranger:
Gold too. Gold, yen, harrier. Oil, on the other hand, could be bought today, a good pullback.
Gold will "bounce" but will not go far, with the euro one has to be careful, I bought at 13091 and sold at 13278)) for me the eu is just an entertainment.)
 
stranger:
Don't worry, the teacher was right about the Euros)))
I hope he did.
 
Ishim:
accelerated the growth, because the client is worried)))
Oh, you can't imagine how worried I am!
 
Yardex2:
Gold will "wobble", but will not fly far, with the euro one has to be careful, I bought at 13091, I sold a part at 13278 )) for me the euro is just an entertainment ))
If I had $100,000 gold would be fun for me as well.
 
Alexey:
If I had $100,000, gold would be fun for me, too.
If I had $100,000 I wouldn't be here anymore ))
 
Yardex2:
If I had $100,000 I wouldn't be here anymore ))
and I'd only be left with other lots
 
stranger:
You threatened to sell me a pound yesterday)

I'll sell a pound or so...

 
Speculator_:

Selling a pound or so...

Flag you)
 

In 20 minutes, news on the Caddy...


 
21april:
I don't know such a country, maybe you mean Russia? )
Well, everyone goes to Europe where you can live on an allowance. But in Russia you have to work.
1...764765766767768769770771772773774775776777778...2119
New comment