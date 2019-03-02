FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 771
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Gold too. Gold, yen, harrier. Oil, on the other hand, could be bought today, a good pullback.
Don't worry, the teacher was right about the Euros)))
accelerated the growth, because the client is worried)))
Gold will "wobble", but will not fly far, with the euro one has to be careful, I bought at 13091, I sold a part at 13278 )) for me the euro is just an entertainment ))
If I had $100,000, gold would be fun for me, too.
If I had $100,000 I wouldn't be here anymore ))
You threatened to sell me a pound yesterday)
I'll sell a pound or so...
Selling a pound or so...
In 20 minutes, news on the Caddy...
I don't know such a country, maybe you mean Russia? )