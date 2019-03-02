FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 124

New comment
 
_new-rena:
I've never read it. That's not what I mean.
Well, tell me about it. I'm on holiday... and anyway. I like Gina. It's just going in circles. It's all right.
 
Silent:
Nah, well, then write it down. I'm on holiday... and she's not. I like Gina. It's just going in circles. It's all right.
She's just straightforward - she grows up and that's it, she didn't like to sell.)
 
stranger:
She's just straightforward - she bought it and that's it, she didn't like to sell it)

It's all because of you, if anything.

What's up with the newbies? Nah, Baba Yaga's against...

 
Silent:

It's all because of you, if anything.

Cho load newcomers? No, BabaYaga is against it...

What's up, I'm loaded up and picking my nose)))

And Sensei's online and not saying a word... ...not a good man)))

http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-14

He's come down)):

"Not till 20.01 - no way ((, (I'll think about it... it's more peaceful without you)"

Прогнозы от Ишима.
Прогнозы от Ишима.
  • 2014.10.29
  • forum.alpari.com
Собрал лосей, понял что не прав. Бакс свое отрос, все в старое русло, бакс вниз, все что против вверх.
[Deleted]  
making all the noise? =)
 
Myth63:
making all the noise? =)
Go to the mountain cave and worship the Guru)))
 
Comedians
 

Ishim:

"Alas, I didn't find any pluses, and there's no reason - the forecast didn't work ((, (no way! - the talent is being scorned)"

[Deleted]  
stranger:
Go to the mountain cave and worship the Master)))
What's there??? I don't like climbing mountains =)
 
Yes, Sorcerer, Teacher is a character))))
1...117118119120121122123124125126127128129130131...2119
New comment