Lesorub:
the pound-pullers are drawn, the target is defined...
And to draw?
Bicus:

At least the teacher has never claimed that he does not get any losses, he has shown me the deals. But this gentleman only says that he has a no-loss system, and that every deal is always in the black. Let's wait and see if he is telling the truth.

))))

I will cover as much as possible, to put it shortly. 20 pips for now.
 
Bicus:

At least the teacher has never claimed that he does not get any losses, he has shown me the deals. But this gentleman only says that he has a no-loss system, and that every deal is always in the black. Let's wait and see if he is telling the truth.

))))

The teacher made an off statement yesterday - no more losses)
 
_new-rena:

Bicus, there are accounts for trading and there are accounts for testing. You are watching the end of some test.

What about me? What they give me is what I watch. And the super-duper-mega-lucrative-super-secret-never-show-anyone-account - no one's interested. Because there isn't one, is there?

)))

 
stranger:
Teacher made an off statement yesterday - no more losses)
I believe so. It will only cover positive ones. But it doesn't cancel out the stop-out.
Bicus:

What about me? What they give me is what I watch. And the super-duper-mega-lucrative-super-secret-never-show-anyone-account - no one's interested. Because there isn't one, is there?

)))

there is. but this one, by my reckoning, should crawl better.
 
stranger:
Do you want to draw it?

_new-rena:
I'm not waiting for everything to be in the black here. I'll cover as much as I can, according to the situation in short. 20 pips for now.

Why wait for anyone? ))))

 
stranger:

Why wait for someone? ))))

This is going to be a hell of a scam...

Lesorub:
It's gonna be a hell of a scam...

So I show you the results of this scam every morning, and you're still picking your nose, where's Freund? I've said a lot of clever words here too)))

Come on, the pound, I'm buying at 4530 right now.)

