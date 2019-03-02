FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1156
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
the pound-pullers are drawn, the target is defined...
At least the teacher has never claimed that he does not get any losses, he has shown me the deals. But this gentleman only says that he has a no-loss system, and that every deal is always in the black. Let's wait and see if he is telling the truth.
))))
At least the teacher has never claimed that he does not get any losses, he has shown me the deals. But this gentleman only says that he has a no-loss system, and that every deal is always in the black. Let's wait and see if he is telling the truth.
))))
Bicus, there are accounts for trading and there are accounts for testing. You are watching the end of some test.
What about me? What they give me is what I watch. And the super-duper-mega-lucrative-super-secret-never-show-anyone-account - no one's interested. Because there isn't one, is there?
)))
Teacher made an off statement yesterday - no more losses)
What about me? What they give me is what I watch. And the super-duper-mega-lucrative-super-secret-never-show-anyone-account - no one's interested. Because there isn't one, is there?
)))
Do you want to draw it?
so long ago:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1150
I'm not waiting for everything to be in the black here. I'll cover as much as I can, according to the situation in short. 20 pips for now.
Why wait for anyone? ))))
Why wait for someone? ))))
This is going to be a hell of a scam...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1146
It's gonna be a hell of a scam...
So I show you the results of this scam every morning, and you're still picking your nose, where's Freund? I've said a lot of clever words here too)))
Come on, the pound, I'm buying at 4530 right now.)