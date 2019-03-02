FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 675

stranger:

And the third question is that here's a set of buy positions where you're salting, breaking on the stops, boo-boo-boo.



Opinion unchanged: TR 5086 - 5051
 
Lesorub:
Opinion without change: TR 5086 - 5051

Let them change your mind, don't worry. Gone.

You'd think about what I said - bai's recruiting, I don't assume it like you, I know it. There are two ways - sticks on screenshots to look at or think and learn.

stranger:
I don't know, I had a purchase on 1315 and still have it.
 
stranger:

See you after the news...
 

except the swap will change to positive for the bai ...


 

ha-ha

2 ha-ha

 
stranger:

ha-ha

all catching fleas?
 
Lesorub:
I show the woodpeckers shopping, but they see nothing but sticks and minuses on the depot...
 
stranger:
I show the woodpeckers shopping, but they see nothing but sticks and minuses on the depot...

So are woodpeckers... They can't see anything but bark beetles...

 
Lesorub:

I mean, I don't care what kind of sticks they have and neither do the people who bought them)))))))))
