Speculator_:

Who knows linux ubuntu ?

I can't get a network connected!

Via a Huawei E3272 device like this

It took me two hours today to get Windows to see this device, tomorrow in the village))))
chepikds:

I need a good dong on this eureka, prostitute!

Standing all the way in sales, more poured in...

Ahhhh... I've activated a plummer... mostly helps, but unfortunately not always...
 
_new-rena:

I just changed my mind...

Well, that's the end of the story.

We all know how to show pretty pictures. Once a year, the Teacher has good entrances, too.

))))

 
_new-rena:
ehhhhh... I've activated the plummer...
I can handle more than 1000 pips, I don't have exorbitant interest like you... per month, if 10-20% profit, it's a holiday!
 
Bicus:

Well, that's the end of the story.

We all know how to show pretty pictures. Once a year, the Teacher has good entrances, too.

))))

They don't have pretty pictures either, you look at it and you don't know why he went in and where he's going out.
chepikds:
I can handle more than 1000 pips, I don't have exorbitant percentages like you... per month, if 10-20% profit, it's a holiday!
when you've poured 500, when you've poured another one - 250....
 
chepikds:
I can stand over 1000 pips, I don't have exorbitant percentages like you... per month, if 10-20% profit, it's a holiday!
I have an entire pound channel of 900 pips, from high to low, where is it possible to survive 1000 and what's the point of that?
 
stranger:
They don't have nice pictures either, you look at it, and you don't know why he went in and where he was going to come out.

So the pictures are in your head! What, do you want me to gut his head?

And what we're posting here are entry points, directions, etc.

 
chepikds:

So the pictures are in your head! Do I have to gut my head?

And what we post here are entry points, directions, etc.

Fuck, it takes me an hour every morning to draw it on the chart....
 
While some do not believe, others skim off the cream. You'd better go out and do some trading :-D

I know about Bubunta. But I haven't used any modems.
