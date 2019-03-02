FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 790

Ishim:
The market volume is like the belts in a threshing machine, they do not go anywhere, but the tiny grains that get there and what happens to them (((((( (no matter how many come from outside - the market self-organizes against the aliens)
at least exhale once in a while ))
chepikds:
If there are more buyers than sellers, the market goes down, remember!)))
I think the real account balance chart will show everything
 
Nah, not mushrooms and weed, it's something....
 
no one will ever count them but you will be shown a picture - ))))
 
it's economic expediency! (but you play play play - kids - you'll earn more come back)
 
On PAMM? ))))
 
pamm will operate under the laws of forex.
 
I see nothing in common with your PAMM chart, alas, illiquid....
 
Depletion?
 
it's too early to draw conclusions - only cats are fast... (well, trolls have everything on fire)
