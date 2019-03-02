FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 239
There is an export function in the software.
Do the dates update themselves, or do you have to keep poking?
Well yes, 4988-5317. Myth, and I get your point, only the top you put was 5293.)
5299 and didn't put in, but it came out that way =)
Well, I got 5293, that came out too)
Bottom 4988?
What's there to count? You set the limits and you're good to go:
If you want to narrow the range, you have to take the strikes from the corridor and convert them into levels, taking into account the premiums.
obvious, eh? I like it :)))
I'll make some more options... I do need a narrower range.
so it's just a new system. a weekly corridor=) that's all=)
So I'm not saying it's a grail, it's not even a ts, just a guideline coming up)
Where are the limits from? From low or low-Limit?
Thank you!
I can't see anything in this drawing.
Where are the limits from ? From low or lowLimit ???
Thank you !
where the limit is written, i.e. lowLimit and highLimit.
Open the CME, find the quarterly eu futures there (am I right?), see the limits. This is a rough corridor. You start at the bottom and work your way up. You can start not quite from the haves and lows, the net, as Myth drew.
So far, such an idea.... But I'm not ready yet.