It is easier to use monthly and quarterly levels, the drawdown will be much smaller. The only thing smaller than the weekly levels are daily levels, which should not be taken into account for the medium-term, so the weekly levels are not a guide for the medium-term, and even less so for the long-term.
it's only valid until Friday. the quarter will end=) and the new border will be at about 4530, I haven't counted yet. and that's for the quarter =)
I am confused as to what to take into account?
A one-month contract and necessarily the next quarterly, June at the moment.
Here's the trading volume on the monthly
and here's the weekly
what can be nucleated there, Ilya has more nucleation on the sticks)))
Look at the change from Friday - 4970 and 4801)
I have a completely different graphical construction. the implementation of the graph plays an important factor here as well
The online shows perfectly what interests them today, and the monthly and quarterly for the medium term
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12216722&viewfull=1#post12216722
I looked it up, I see where you're going with this, but mine is a little different, i.e. very different=)
I use a different one for today.
thank you
Here is the capitalisation on the contracts, in the first three, April, May, June almost 77% of the money, these are accounted for.
The others are a long way off and it's a little early to see them.
That's not what I'm using for today.