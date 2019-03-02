FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 984

It is easier to use monthly and quarterly levels, the drawdown will be much smaller. The only thing smaller than the weekly levels are daily levels, which should not be taken into account for the medium-term, so the weekly levels are not a guide for the medium-term, and even less so for the long-term.
I'm confused, what should I take into account?
 
it's only valid until Friday. the quarter will end=) and the new border will be at about 4530, I haven't counted yet. and that's for the quarter =)
Look at the change from Friday - 4970 and 4801)
 
A one-month contract and necessarily the next quarterly, June at the moment.

Here's the trading volume on the monthly

and here's the weekly

what can be nucleated there, Ilya has more nucleation on the sticks)))

I have a different graphical construction. the realization of the graph plays an important factor here as well
What do I need it for? =) I've been counting for a long time and I don't care much about changes =)
 
Monthly contract and definitely the next quarterly, June at the moment.
thanks
 
I have a completely different graphical construction. the implementation of the graph plays an important factor here as well

The online shows perfectly what interests them today, and the monthly and quarterly for the medium term

http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12216722&viewfull=1#post12216722

The online shows perfectly what interests them today, and the monthly and quarterly for the medium term

http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12216722&amp;viewfull=1#post12216722

I looked it up, I see where you're going with this, but mine is a little different, i.e. very different=)

I use a different one for today.

 
thank you

Here is the capitalisation on the contracts, in the first three, April, May, June almost 77% of the money, these are accounted for.

The others are a long way off and it's a little early to see them.

 
I looked, I see what you're getting at, but mine is a little different, i.e. very different=)

That's not what I'm using for today.

Well, they mostly watch OI there too, but I think that OI is for the longer term, intraday volume is more important, OI, or rather its chasing, can be watched once every couple of days, you won't be late)
