FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 375
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why don't you buy it?)
OK, I'll put it this way...
OK, I'll put it this way...
Or like this:
decided a moose is better?)))
we got them confused =) hurraaaa =)
Hello, everyone.
Have a look at the kangaroo seat, but now I have doubts.
Thank you.
Hello, everyone.
Have a look at the kangaroo seat, but now I have doubts.
Thank you.
I personally would like to go somewhere around 8050 or so to start with=)
it's a tight fit
The problem is that they don't understand what's going on in the market.
the forum is for communication and trolling everyone and everything in particular me and the old teacher =) we can basically write anything here =) just try to understand what's what =) we do not understand =)