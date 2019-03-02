FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 634
He's about to start getting back at it.
What could have been gaining at the bottom of the trading range for 4 days?
So why were the bai at the top of the trading range here (at the time) gaining?
is this a question or a statement? ( the concept of getting even is not acceptable to the market ) there are only two concepts, making money or losing money on unlucky positions.
that's the layout there:
=)))) yeah, you don't watch the news at all. They clearly said japan was targeting inflation. and everyone was just waiting for official confirmation that the inflation rate was not sufficient.
Many people from 4 remember my bai at 78 and I was aiming for 122+- (but had to close early at 100. The investors squeezed.)
After that I just went back to the longs only.
Bicus, how do I know why they were gaining bai?))) And it wasn't the top, I was posting screenshots of support levels at 52 -5220.
If I understand his method correctly and he doesn't screw up himself. He'll get his money's worth.
here's the deal:
How about this? =)
