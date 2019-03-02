FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 966
I went from a 5 to a 4, I was sick of the floating spread
it's kinda weird .
Blue line above the pink line.
Then their intersection and the blue line above the pink line again.
The downward trend has continued.
Where is the up signal ?
or is it up early ?
Is it our euros banana or what ?
Thanks !
The pink one (you can't see it there) is a signal, but I don't like it yet. the blue one is a digitised quote, which removes the noise.
I've studied the volumes and it seems to me that we should learn to trade the current situation, because it makes no sense to make a one-day forecast. It seems to me that only random coincidence with prediction is possible. If you have to make a forecast much further. In this case the risk decreases much, because drawdowns are possible. Also on eure so far - by early 2017 forecast below 0.9, but that's not for me)
maybe there's a gopher in here?
This is the March border. It evaporated today as the contract expired today.
Scroll to the left of the chart and you will see how these boundaries are pierced.
There is nograil!
Thank you !
maybe there's a gopher in the ambush here?
the signal sits in the difference in puts and calls and it's very close to yellow. something's wrong....
but if the screenshot is correct, it's a buy, 100%.
The screenshot needs the sum of puts and calls, then it will be clear. If there are more calls, they are buy, if there are more puts, they are sell. The difference between them is constantly changing, with 100% accuracy, just like the quote, but 10 minutes ago... So there is no use.
The April contract or the next quarterly contract (June).
The difference between them is constantly changing, with 100% accuracy as the quote goes, but 10 minutes ago...So there is no use there.
Tol seems to have gotten to the bottom of it )
And the Article predicted a negative delta.( see how it ended up going down )
Thanks !
Thanks !
