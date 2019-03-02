FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1449
to Alexei including......
I found your coat of arms.
I only do Eurodollar. Sorry. And I don't make forecasts. My main indicator is the price. The rate cannot be predicted for a long time. A couple of hours at the most.
Don't erase it, it'll come in handy.
Alexey - this is Alexey - there is a martingale player here with a 2 year old depot load of martin....
Eh, I was thinking now what's up.... Already opened the order window, set the lot size...
... and all this is not taken from primary sources! it's all from the internet (((( (from phallo dumpster)
You're wrong, I wrote the corner scripts myself, having previously pulled and analysed everything from the internet. You are right about one thing; there is more rubbish in it than in a dumpster, but there are also some grain of truth.
By the way, the corners in MT have nothing in common with Gunn, although they are called Gunn corners.
Eh, I was thinking now what's up.... Already opened the order window, set the lot size...
Victory Day!!! Are you going to celebrate?
Well then those are your corners!
By the way, I've never called my trendy ones Gunn's. (because I don't know what his trend angles are)))))))