Myth63:
Finita à la comedia=)

sorry to correct you,

finita la comedia is an italian expression.

and you're Frenchà la))

 
Myth63:
well i knew on wednesday that the return to 5360 would be =)
Ta, you knew it there, yesterday he hit some streak at Teacher's and HE sent him straight to 4760, that's what I understand))))
stranger:
Ta, did you know, yesterday he hit some stripes at Teacher's and HE sent him straight to 4760, that's what I understand))))
I'm a fucking idiot.)
Myth63:
I'm a dickhead =)
You're a dickhead.)
 
Myth63:
I'm a loon =)
So we're all like children against HIM)))
Olegts:

sorry to correct you,

finita la comedia is an italian expression.

and yours is frenchà la))

and i'm russian and i'm filleto =)
That's the end of the hotel=)

Myth63:

That's the end of the guestbook=)

And what is the picture of the sequel?
 
azfaraon:
And what is the continuing picture?
The man said there would be no more forecasts or entry points....
What's wrong with that? It's like a forum - an exchange of opinions.
