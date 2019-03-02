FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1443
huiz it doll?)
huiz et puppet?)
and the pound is stamping levels:
Puppeteer.
I knew it, I knew it, I knew there was a bastard sitting there watching me when I made a bet and immediately turned the price the other way.....
everything is right, everything is calculated, you wallpaper the machine. (psychological)
you can't hide a thought...
This bastard manages to keep an eye on a couple of million traders - and turns the price the same way for all of them. This is nonsense, though :)
I don't have the exact formula, but I'm more than sure that those running the round robin have a mathematical model that includes all the possible crowd actions. As a result, no matter where you open, the price is bound to go against it. Unless you are an arbitrageur. And there's nothing special and supernatural about it - we live in the 21st century, people!
I'll try to justify the dummy (trying my hand at the topic - support/resistance levels)
the road north is more than open