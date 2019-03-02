FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 964

Strange was talking about 57...


 
Spekul:
Not for nothing))) but without a override 1.28 is unlikely to go lower
Overhang is a must there.
 
Spekul:
not for nothing))) but without a pass at 1.28 it is unlikely to go lower

dick knows how to trade it...


 
That's it, it's over fora.

More and more people are milking it.
Thank you!
 
Lesorub:

dick knows how to trade it...


the answer is no, forget about it for a while until it approaches the target levels
 
Spekul:
the answer is no, forget about it for a while until it gets to the target levels

and where are they?

they're like lice in a dog on the minutes...

 
tuma88:
That's it, it's over fora.

More and more people are milking it.
Thank you!

More like the ones being milked.

♪ the phorus will outlive us all ♪

 
yurchenko:
A bounce is necessary there.
We have to see how the level of 1.2650 will be passed, it might be a good bounce.
 
Lesorub:

and where are they?

They're on the minutes like lice on a dog...

they're often spanked in the minutes...
 
Spekul:
We have to see how the level of 1.2650 will be passed, from it there may be a rebound not weak
And I see you are good at it!
