FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 964
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Strange was talking about 57...
Not for nothing))) but without a override 1.28 is unlikely to go lower
not for nothing))) but without a pass at 1.28 it is unlikely to go lower
dick knows how to trade it...
More and more people are milking it.
Thank you!
dick knows how to trade it...
the answer is no, forget about it for a while until it gets to the target levels
and where are they?
they're like lice in a dog on the minutes...
That's it, it's over fora.
More and more people are milking it.
Thank you!
More like the ones being milked.
♪ the phorus will outlive us all ♪
A bounce is necessary there.
and where are they?
They're on the minutes like lice on a dog...
We have to see how the level of 1.2650 will be passed, from it there may be a rebound not weak