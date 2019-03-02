FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 669

Strange, put out the cable levels, everyone is waiting)
 
stranger:

Looked, today everyone sold out and with joyful shouts began to wait for the profit, bought, waited.

Actually, it's funny to read all this nonsense, like "I open and close all the time"... "I'm counting my losses in the evening")

I am not going to interfere, I am just observing)))

What's with the innuendo?
 
chepikds:
Strange, post the cable levels, everyone is waiting))
On that said - more and ever, strictly to poke fun and troll)))
 
Alexey:
What's with the innuendo?
I wasn't referring to anyone in particular, almost everyone is like that here, keep busy, I won't get in the way)
 
stranger:
I said no more, strictly for fun and trolling))))

Come on, some "assholes", in a drunken stupor, said something after the flush, and you got all emotional...

Don't mind them, if they show off, we'll send them to the baths!!!!!

You got a Canadian?

Olegts:

The drawdown spoils the picture, maybe it is better to open a new signal without any shares and withdrawals?

My robot just closed all the bai on the pound, again probably too early)

it will go away =) on the terminal history is stored 1 month =) but the data will lie a little =)
 
I'm going to go and see how Houdini trades, bored with you
 
Are people here again being pushed into the poundbucks?
 

XAUUSD


server:

XAUUSD


Good afternoon.

What is it?

