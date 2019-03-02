FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1168
Who - buyers or sellers, or will they be taken off the quote altogether?
I thought I said what I thought about the pound and the euro.
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12277915&viewfull=1#post12277915
here we go.... everyone's getting on their nerves.......
the index charts are all different...
Tola64 has an entire profile full of programs...
Gentlemen, where's the truth????
)))
How do i calculate the index correctly?
I don't know who's drawing what there, about the pound and the euro said specifically - buy.
Stanger probably wanted to take the pound lower and now the bx has started to fall))))
yes, that's what led to the ahtung. i'll be covering minTus soon)
it's going to crash harder... now the index is below the trend level. a little more, a little more...
I'll soon be covering minTus, it's going to crash, but it's going to get worse.)
My bot took a long time to decide on the direction, it almost switched to pipsing, but it sort of figured it out in time))
I'm good to go. THE TF IS M3?
I do not want to start with the closing minus. Everyone's buying, whatever happens...
went well. TF- M3?