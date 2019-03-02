FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 774

New comment
 
Myth63:
=) she had a swell behind the debt yesterday (119.80) =)
Sad statistic
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
Sad statistics
and what are the sad statistics?
 

The audi and the Kiwi have run enough, maybe they'll get a kick out of it:


 

and the pound is chomping at the bit, waiting for the GDP...


 
Lesorub:

The audi and the Kiwi have run enough, maybe they'll get a kick out of it:


the selka will probably work out
 
Myth63:
and what's so sad?
The downside.
 
Alexey:
the selka will probably work.
Well, thank you...
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
In minus.
it's his usual state =)
 
tuma88:

hm....
and true !
1.1390 I have )
But I'm already salting with the pauses. In case it fucks up without me.)

Thanks!
The euras flat has been decided - 1.1550, I will not say more - it makes everybody laugh. (In general, they fall down laughing). Good luck in trading.
 

Well everyone sold the pound, if not then sell faster))

And the euro too.

1...767768769770771772773774775776777778779780781...2119
New comment