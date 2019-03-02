FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 774
=) she had a swell behind the debt yesterday (119.80) =)
Sad statistics
The audi and the Kiwi have run enough, maybe they'll get a kick out of it:
and the pound is chomping at the bit, waiting for the GDP...
The audi and the Kiwi have run enough, maybe they'll get a kick out of it:
and what's so sad?
the selka will probably work.
In minus.
hm....
and true !
1.1390 I have )
But I'm already salting with the pauses. In case it fucks up without me.)
Thanks!
Well everyone sold the pound, if not then sell faster))
And the euro too.