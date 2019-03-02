FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1103

stranger:

I don't convince anyone, if it does not matter what was sold yesterday, the day before, last week, what matters is what is done today, then go ahead - catch fleas)

Vasya, I can see the range today, but you can only go to mt5 and analyse it))))

Avdey, you have to look at the context of mt5, it was a joke, and not you, your 500 + (1000 +) after the fact i'm not interested in it, who cares? - what use are they ?
mmmoguschiy:
all I care about is the realtime - the picture at the moment
stranger:
The price can be studied only for a period of time, just looking at the chart in MT nothing can be studied, here about the pound price I said - today I would be satisfied with the price 1.46-4610 to buy, will not be it and will not buy, and tomorrow 1.46 can already be expensive for me, I will agree to buy only at 4550 or 1.45.

take history (SME report), all the more so because we have had great luck, as this is the nature conundrum that has been keeping me busy:

and looking for an answer

 
Ishim:
And what use to me from your realtime inputs? Get it, Vasya?))) Go pick oranges, or Ahmet will see and ana-na-na-))))
 
stranger:
jerk
 
_new-rena:

Great idea!!! Need to analyse ;)
 
Ishim:
jerk

Very nice to meet you.

Sensei, why don't you open a sewing class?))

mmmoguschiy:
Great idea!!! Need to analyse ;)
If the forecast fails, go to the 15th. If it fails, calculate all pairs for both the 14th and the 15th separately. no need to cheat. everything is in the reports (and as it turns out - on charts in MT4). but without calculations on CME reports you won't notice anything. only current prices are taken from charts. the forecast should be obtained about an hour before the start of the event.
 
_new-rena:
stranger:

"The prognosis should get an hour before what happened". (c) Super Ren.

)))

tol64:

what can I say. something is coming too and the market is in a tizzy. when's the fOMC? looked it up - already.... so all that's left to do is clean up the mess.
