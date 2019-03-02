FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1103
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't convince anyone, if it does not matter what was sold yesterday, the day before, last week, what matters is what is done today, then go ahead - catch fleas)
Vasya, I can see the range today, but you can only go to mt5 and analyse it))))
all I care about is the realtime - the picture at the moment
The price can be studied only for a period of time, just looking at the chart in MT nothing can be studied, here about the pound price I said - today I would be satisfied with the price 1.46-4610 to buy, will not be it and will not buy, and tomorrow 1.46 can already be expensive for me, I will agree to buy only at 4550 or 1.45.
take history (SME report), all the more so because we have had great luck, as this is the nature conundrum that has been keeping me busy:
and looking for an answer
Avdey! you have to watch the context about the m5 it was a joke and not you, your 500+ (1000+) post factum I am not interested in, who is interested in them ? - What's the use of them?
What's the use to me of your Realtime entrances? Get it, Vasya?))) Go pick oranges, or Ahmet will see you and ana-na-na-ka-ka-ka.)
we take history (the SME report), especially as we have had great luck, as this is the nature mystery that has been bugging me:
and looking for the answer.
jerk
Very nice to meet you.
Sensei, why don't you open a sewing class?))
Great idea!!! Need to analyse ;)
You don't need to cheat. everything is in the reports (and as it turns out, on charts in MT4). you won't notice anything without calculations. only current prices are taken from charts.
"The prognosis should get an hour before what happened". (c) Super Ren.
)))
"The prognosis should get an hour before what happened". (c) Super Ren.
)))