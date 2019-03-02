FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1412

New comment
 
mmmoguschiy:
Invert - urgently!!!
oh, how many Sneezers have been here ))))) (and they'll come after you... "the trail of the people won't be closed")
 
Ishim:
oh, how many Chigiks have been here ))))) (and there will come after you... "the trail of the people will not be closed")
I am the first and the only. And there's plenty of sneezers.
 
mmmoguschiy:
I am the first and the only. And there's plenty of pigeons here...

Have you even sorted out the vodka? (such a scribble went.... didn't read it ((( - lack of time)

dop. ... Evra jumped out of her straitjacket, swept away the orderlies and raced down the stairs to the exit...

[Deleted]  
Ishim:
Have you even sorted out the vodka? (such a scribble went.... didn't read it ((( - lack of time)
ok... with vodka... aiming for 1.065...
 
Ishim:
Have you even sorted out the vodka? (such a scribble went.... didn't read it ((( - lack of time))
of course we did - you have to drink litres of breast milk
 
_new-rena:
OK... with vodka... aiming for 1.065...
1.0663-1.0693 and then we'll see - maybe an inversion. Where's the sparrow with the clock?
 
_new-rena:
OK... with vodka... aiming for 1.065...
the dollar's target is higher, don't know where the eu is staying )))) (1.055)
 
Ishim:
oh, how many Chigiks have been here ))))) (and they'll come after you... "the trail will not be closed")
We should move Chizhikov away from here like Sokol did with Fuy. Falcon at least tried to say something about the fuey, but from these guys it's just banter... and no one's laughing...
 

SOS, what do we do, is the Eura all out of glass???


 
Lesorub:

SOS, what do we do, is the Eura running out of glass???


on the euw, repulsion (((( (we are not flea-busters - we are pulsars!!!) (buy position, at least until 1.09)
1...140514061407140814091410141114121413141414151416141714181419...2119
New comment