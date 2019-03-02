FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1113

stranger:
I'll take a pound, 4550. I'll buy it right now, huh?

there's no position on it...

while it's rising, but that's dust in the eye...


 
Lesorub:

The pound is rising?

You go to the circus.

Reasons...

 

They are those clowns, they race around the field every day looking for adventures, and most importantly, they find them in the end)))).

Your leader there has already "raised" a pamm in this way, he also said that you have to take all the moves, and he took them

 
If you had your own topic on koloput, all the visitors would probably run away, we read nonsense every page...
 
Lesorub:
if you had your own topic on koloput, I bet all the visitors would run away, we read bullshit every page...

Bullshit yes, read, and dope)))) I hardly ever write anything on the trade here, for who, the clowns? ))))

About nonsense.

All right, you can go on and on and on...
 
Yep )))) Heavy on the forecasts in the morning )))) Tendency, though ))))
 
Lesorub:
All right, go ahead and poke around...

I've earned $1470 since the beginning of February, 500 in surplus, come to you laughing, looking at your efforts, all that remains

Yurchenka with the sales, I'll be there)))

 
And about the useful )))) Waiting for the eurik on 09027 )))
[Deleted]  
artikul:
And about the useful )))) Waiting for the eurik on 09027 ))))
oh that's some life-giving beer, back?
