FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 991
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
On the Canadian, the first has gone, 2 are waiting:
the canadian index rises:
Write a turkey, you'll be the coolest to drain...
it's a very good option when absolutely everything goes downhill and for a long time. you flip the software upside down and you're lucky)
Here's a man made and there's no need to flip anything.
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12214311&viewfull=1#post12214311
And you just have to use your head to do it, there's nothing complicated about it.
no more and no less than with the puttocalls...
Here's a man made and there's no need to flip anything.
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12214311&viewfull=1#post12214311
senx.
more than.... i just didn't want to believe in such hi-loi because the risk would be very high, i thought maybe a narrower range and my thoughts were for nothing.
but if you remember the chiff - ugh unclean))))
and draw devils...
What have you got there? ))) Strange making waves again? )))
(whispering): Watermouth? (He's sanctifying it! ))
sanctifies