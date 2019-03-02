FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 166
You didn't look closely enough.
the upper picture is fromhttp://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/euro-fx_quotes_settlements_options.htmlPrior Day Open Interest OI is not up to date
the bottom one is from http://www.cmegroup.com/daily_bulletin/current/Section39_Euro_FX_And_Cme$Index_Options.pdf
Prior Day is not even yesterday
and I don't seem to be taking it from there or thereabouts... wait a second
Well, I'm not commenting on other people's deals. I'm commenting on the direction. The most likely movement.
I don't do snares anymore. If you show me a picture, the price will immediately reverse. )))
It turned out to be a bad omen.
Smile )))) DC is looking at you ))))
Yeah, they're tracking all the deals and sending them to the kolyan.
Exactly ))))) As it is )))) Especially when minilots get in ))))
For good luck. Because people are blaming me for the lack of pictures. )))
That's what I was thinking today before I got into this discussion.
Conclusion, don't fuck around. Goodbye, everybody.
that's not the point, it's a big swing, and this time I didn't put the stops in or took them out. i.e. cheating on my principles.... That's the problem.
I do not put stops, because this is my strategy and I have to learn it all over again.
