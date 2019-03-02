FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 166

pako:

You didn't look closely enough.

the upper picture is fromhttp://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/euro-fx_quotes_settlements_options.htmlPrior Day Open Interest OI is not up to date

the bottom one is from http://www.cmegroup.com/daily_bulletin/current/Section39_Euro_FX_And_Cme$Index_Options.pdf

Prior Day is not even yesterday

and I don't seem to be taking it from there or thereabouts... wait a second

 
Bicus:

Well, I'm not commenting on other people's deals. I'm commenting on the direction. The most likely movement.

I don't do snares anymore. If you show me a picture, the price will immediately reverse. )))

It turned out to be a bad omen.

Smile )))) The DC is looking at you ))))
 
artikul:
Smile )))) DC is looking at you ))))
Yeah, they're tracking all the trades and sending them to the kolyan.
What's that got to do with me? =)
 
Spekul:
Yeah, they're tracking all the deals and sending them to the kolyan.
Exactly ))))) As it is )))) Especially if a minilot gets in)))
artikul:
Exactly ))))) As it is )))) Especially when minilots get in ))))
Yeah, right. Watching everyone here would lose count in pennies. Just know how much they're selling and how much they're buying))))
 

For good luck. Because people are blaming me for the lack of pictures. )))


 
Bicus:

For good luck. Because people are blaming me for the lack of pictures. )))


That's what I was thinking today before I got into this discussion.

Conclusion, don't fuck around. Goodbye, everybody.

stranger:

That's what I was thinking today, before I got into the discussion.

Conclusion, don't fuck around. Goodbye, everyone.

that's not the point, it's a big swing, and this time I didn't put the stops in or took them out. i.e. cheating on my principles.... That's the problem.

I do not put stops, because this is my strategy and I have to learn it all over again.

 
_new-rena:
that's not the point, the spread is big, and this time I didn't put the stops in or took them out. I mean, I betrayed my principles.... That's the problem.
I haven't used stops for a couple of months now, changed my principle of not discussing anything. I'm going to get better at it.
