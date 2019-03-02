FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 859
I have a feeling we are going to have a long fall in the eurik.... what do you think?
We've got a confirmation of 1290.
there's a lot of puts in here... I haven't seen this much before... yesterday it was 7 times less... by the way, the calls went to Uncle Kolya, not many, but some
The coles overtook, didn't give up either. Now it's about even...
(for the Professor, the delta's gone... it's not working. I just need the total volume)
hello there!
Are you watching the webinar in the alps?
It's not showing, but it's chatting.
Thank you!
it only shows a webinar about binary options...isn't that different???
Other what ? regular options and binary options ? yes, they are different things ( as I understand it).
\
Thank you!
Yes. )))
Dear Myth )
1.1325 , no further up yet in sight.
Thank you!
Yes. )))
I'll piss on the backslide:
I wouldn't go for it ,,although I don't know how many points you need))) 185, 15-20 may be enough.