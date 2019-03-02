FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1238
I'm smoking on the couch. Let's see what happens...
and you say there's no skip...
i haven't seen it on the demo. i bet on the real. i'm wondering how much and when to cover. i suspect at the end of the day...
lucky...
and we're wondering where to put the change...
lucky you...
And we are trying to figure out what to throw the money on...
The trending one is also being finished.
As for the automatic program, there are only two conditions for guaranteed failure - trading along the trend and no conditions for closing orders exclusively based on positive profit.
The higher the quality of the signal, the more profitable it is.
I got a signal in the last two or three weeks, and I almost have no energy left for the program...
Can you write it yourself?
The man himself doesn't seem to understand that he wrote a semi-graph and is selling it for 30 quid. you just need to fix it, but the idea of calculating indices is superb.
sharing someone else's idea for a fee is not cool.
Can you write it yourself?
The man himself doesn't seem to understand that he wrote a semi-graph and is selling it for 30 quid. you just need to fix it, but the idea of calculating indices is superb.
It's not good to give away someone else's idea for a fee.
Z.I. Nice fence Evra is drawing today! But all the same, slowly but surely it goes to the previously announced level of 1.077
a link to the half-grail? Are the sources available?
P.S. Beautiful fence is drawing the Evra today! But nevertheless slowly but surely falls to the previously voiced level of 1.077
as for the pound
I expect today's break-down and bye from there (1.4770-1.4785). With stop below 1.4752 (probably under last Thursday's low) with a dance at 1.5350.
By the way, just making a break-down, which I warned about at the beginning of the week.