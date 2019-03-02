FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 703
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Let's not start an argument! The TF determines the peaks, and the scripts are based on them. (If you don't understand that either, what are you looking at?)
So how will you go in from them if you have 10 levels?)))
The awesomeness of the idea is astounding... I'm proud =)
It remains to be seen when they are chasing debts.
If you mean extremums, (i.e. minimum and maximum price values for a day, a week, a year), then I don't see how they can change. The high was 1.1442 last week, and how could that figure "fluctuate"? It is not clear to me. Or are we talking about different things?
I've been looking at mmh for a long time now, and they're bankrupt. (I don't draw trends for a long time - I don't want anything).
well right on D1 there is one high and on H4 there are 3 on the right left, on H1 there are even more.
If you mean extremums, (i.e. minimum and maximum price values for a day, a week, a year), then I don't understand how they can change. The high was 1.1442 last week, and how could that figure "fluctuate"? It is not clear to me. Or are we talking about different things?
So how will you go in from them if you have 10 levels?)
And the excuse "if everyone does" is as old as the world.
Go to MT5, they are almost universally subscribed to TST levels, they are calculated from option levels, well, good, they subscribed, the chart is beautiful, buy here - sell there)))) But it is of no fucking use if they do not know why they should sell there, where they may gain positions now and up to where, which resistance and support is stronger and which they may not pay attention to. That's all. As long as you do not understand it completely, you may draw and buy whatever you want.
So don't argue, each tf has its own high)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))) right and left....
So don't argue, each tf has its own high))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))