_new-rena:
don't get too excited. consider it a test for now.
1.1350 falls within the quota limits at the casino.)))
Thank you !
 
Is there any guarantee that this boundary will not change)))
JUN 2015 1.2003 / 1.1203


tuma88:
Is there any guarantee that this boundary will remain the same?)
JUN 2015 1.2003 / 1.1203


i'm telling you, it's a two or three month test.

If you do not know what is written here, you may not remember it, therefore I wrote it without thinking.

 
_new-rena:
Don't get too excited. Think of it as a test.
here's another option
1,1215
tuma88:
here's another option
1,1215
Tuma, can't check it out yet. It's not weak work. I will finish the program and let it calculate it. It is likely that this calculation will only give a signal to open the first orders.
 
_new-rena:
Tuma, I can't check yet. It's not a weak job. I will finish the program and let it do the math. This calculation will probably only give a signal to open the first orders.
What are you smoking here every day?
 

I am opening a cent account to test the following idea - follow the price. No statistics yet, don't criticise the number of instruments traded=).

Theoretical input drawdown for all instruments is assumed up to 20%. In practice I expect to see 5-10%. I will not show the targets yet - they assume the risk-to-profit ratio as 1 to 5 (TP/SL=5/1). Entry at midnight (end of day or the beginning of day). Yellow cell - entry at the reversal of price. The sign of the price will show the direction of the deal.

Thank you

(Pair with franc marked in red - calculated stop, - extra high, after "/" - value on 2015-01-15)

 
Luckhuman:

Thank you

(Pairs with franc marked in red - calculated stop, - extra high, after "/" - value as of 2015-01-15)

no problem... please... :-)))
zoritch:
what are you smoking here every day?

I asked too, they don't say((.

I can feel my toenails shaking :-)))

zoritch:
What are you smoking here every day?
new trade)))
