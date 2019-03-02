FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1040
what if there is a nuclear war?
have you seen the private message?
ok. i'm starting to believe in rails))))
high picture, what to do (?), rails however)))
no bullshit...
daily frame, we stick the fibs 143.9 - 161.8 and 261.8 - 300 in both directions
zones paint with colour and get excited about the coloputniks....
don't show the bullshit...
daily frame, attach fibs 143.9 - 161.8 and 261.8 - 300 in both directions
colour the zones and get excited about the spikes....
In general - does anyone know what the emotional upsurge in currencies is? There was no important news, was there?
I think I've figured out the reason for the sudden pullback - they're trying to put a stick in my wheels, you rascals! :-D
the dollar index you're watching?
Caught in the salt?
The dollar index is looking in the same direction. The question is, what caused it to go backwards?
not always going in the same direction, market laws))
It started with the Kiwi, and it's not for a day or two.