Lesorub:

what if there is a nuclear war?

Have you seen the private message?
 
_new-rena:
put it in the terminal, I'll report back...
 
I think I've figured out the reason for the sudden pullback - they're trying to put a stick in my wheels, you rascals! :-D
 
_new-rena:

ok. i'm starting to believe in rails))))

high picture, what to do (?), rails however)))

no bullshit...

daily frame, we stick the fibs 143.9 - 161.8 and 261.8 - 300 in both directions

zones paint with colour and get excited about the coloputniks....

Lesorub:

oooh, still need an answer - the rails are correct (?), because I looked at the history, there are waits and sinks including.... if you draw it correctly, then go on. what's wrong with it?
mmmoguschiy:
In general - does anyone know what the emotional upsurge in currencies is? There was no important news, was there?
Are you watching the dollar index?
 
mmmoguschiy:
Caught what in the salt?
 
_new-rena:
The dollar index is looking in the same direction. The question is what moved it backwards?
 
Alexey:
I've got some :-D What can you do without it? ))
 
mmmoguschiy:
not always going in the same direction, market laws))

It started with the Kiwi, and it's not for a day or two.

