FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 56

New comment
[Deleted]  
_new-rena:
The euro rules, because nobody needs the dollar without the exchange. this is the medium term. next, we make channels or rectangles out of puts and calls, like yours.
So what's stopping them?)
[Deleted]  
Myth63:
so what's stopping you?)
I'm doing it. There's nothing in the way.
[Deleted]  
 

and at the moment has everyone bought the euR or is there anyone in sales?

[Deleted]  

If anything, I've been thinking about these rectangles for a long time. i put them into practice 3 weeks ago. i pored over the history, analyzed them with a bottle of jack, and found a lot of interesting things.

I put my trades on top and realised my mistakes. I added a couple of indukes and reduced losing trades by 40%. it's just that i'm in the rush sometimes, too, and that's too bad.

[Deleted]  
Also, you download the data today and I draw my rectangle long before your data =)
[Deleted]  
Myth63:
and also, you download your data say today and I draw my rectangle long before your data =)
no problem. the server gives the history and the futures too... there's past, future and present. basically for the exchange to have the dough, everything has to be basically traded, except for some options from the dollmarkets.
 
pako:

Well, you see, thoughts are starting to emerge)

Myth63:

if anything, i've been thinking about these rectangles for a long time. i put them into practice 3 weeks ago. i pored over the history, analyzed them with a bottle of jack, and found a lot of interesting things.

I've been over the top of my trades and I've realised my mistakes. I've added a couple of new trades and cut my losses by 40%.

I've been thinking about rectangles for a week, but haven't gotten serious at all, so I threw mine on top of your pattern.

Let's throw a couple of months, see what happens.

[Deleted]  
Myth63:

If anything, I've been thinking about these rectangles for a long time. i put them into practice 3 weeks ago. i pored over the history, analyzed them with a bottle of jack, and found a lot of interesting things.

I put my trades on top and realised my mistakes. i added a couple of indices and cut the losing trades by 40%. it's just that i'm in the rush sometimes, too, and that's too bad.

The main thing is not to get stuck in the cracks))))
 
senat999:

and at the moment has everyone bought the euR or is there anyone in sales?

How can anyone stay in sales after seeing such a frenzied rise at least on the same pound? )))
1...495051525354555657585960616263...2119
New comment