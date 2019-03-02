FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 56
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The euro rules, because nobody needs the dollar without the exchange. this is the medium term. next, we make channels or rectangles out of puts and calls, like yours.
so what's stopping you?)
and at the moment has everyone bought the euR or is there anyone in sales?
If anything, I've been thinking about these rectangles for a long time. i put them into practice 3 weeks ago. i pored over the history, analyzed them with a bottle of jack, and found a lot of interesting things.
I put my trades on top and realised my mistakes. I added a couple of indukes and reduced losing trades by 40%. it's just that i'm in the rush sometimes, too, and that's too bad.
and also, you download your data say today and I draw my rectangle long before your data =)
Well, you see, thoughts are starting to emerge)
if anything, i've been thinking about these rectangles for a long time. i put them into practice 3 weeks ago. i pored over the history, analyzed them with a bottle of jack, and found a lot of interesting things.
I've been over the top of my trades and I've realised my mistakes. I've added a couple of new trades and cut my losses by 40%.
I've been thinking about rectangles for a week, but haven't gotten serious at all, so I threw mine on top of your pattern.
Let's throw a couple of months, see what happens.
If anything, I've been thinking about these rectangles for a long time. i put them into practice 3 weeks ago. i pored over the history, analyzed them with a bottle of jack, and found a lot of interesting things.
I put my trades on top and realised my mistakes. i added a couple of indices and cut the losing trades by 40%. it's just that i'm in the rush sometimes, too, and that's too bad.
and at the moment has everyone bought the euR or is there anyone in sales?