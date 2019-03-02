FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 357
where's your parity?
not all at once..... time will tell...
It's time to replenish the portfolio with all sorts of goodies and wait for the harvest...
Myth what on the bucksoen?
how are the night jumpers doing ?
So do the Kiwi buyers)
This is the pair we have to wait for...
Oooh, we have to wait for it at 0.5)
I thought from 77 will be some kind of correction, they did not and will not give for a long time, figure-three, which we still have to catch, and if the half of it will break even, that's why I don't see any sense to buy the Kiwi. It's a long time.
Well so far the target is 72 for this week =))) and in February if only from 6880 for now =)
You may enter in a long time and wisely, if the deposit allows you to do so.
