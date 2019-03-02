FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 357

where's your parity?

not all at once..... time will tell...

It's time to replenish the portfolio with all sorts of goodies and wait for the harvest...

Myth what on the bucksoen?
a hold on the segue from last week's Tuesday overhang=)
how are the night jumpers doing ?


 
how are the night jumpers doing ?


So are the kiwi buyers)
 
So do the Kiwi buyers)
This is the pair we still have to wait for...
 
This is the pair we have to wait for...

Oooh, we have to wait for it at 0.5)

I thought from 77 will be some kind of correction, they did not and will not give for a long time, figure-three, which we still have to catch, and if the half of it will break even, that's why I don't see any sense to buy the Kiwi. It's a long time.

Oooh, we have to wait for it at 0.5)

I thought there will be a correction from 77, they didn't and won't for a long time, figure-three, which we have to catch, and if the half of it will fail, that's good, that's why I don't see the point of buying the Kiwi. It's a long time.

for now its target 72 this week =))) and in february if only from 6880 for now =)
 
Well so far the target is 72 for this week =))) and in February if only from 6880 for now =)
That's realistic. Until the next correction.
 
Oooh, we have to wait for it at 0.5)

I thought from 77 will be some kind of correction, they did not and will not give for a long time, figure-three, which we still have to catch, and if the half of it will break even, that's why I don't see any sense to buy the Kiwi. It's a long time.

You may enter in a long time and wisely, if the deposit allows you to do so.


 
at a long time and wisely, it is in principle possible to enter, if the depot will allow


Nah, don't even draw it up)
