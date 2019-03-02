FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1269
The real deals are at Strange, at Myth (even though we swear), and at Ilya (even though he is a murtolome). And I don't believe in Specul.
Idler, the whole list with some experience on fore. All have their own strategy and it seems that profitable, though manual. However everyone has mistakes. You will not find a trader without mistakes at all, because that is how the system is built, the system for pulling in the dough.
What is bad - bad is that the testing period for manual trading is enormously long. You probably won't be able to get to the bottom of it manually even in a century....
stuffed animal...
I did the delta myself.
By the way, I've recently come up with a good formula for the arbitrage indicator, you should definitely understand it:
d(EURUSD)/dt-d(GBPUSD)/dt = d(EURGBP)/dt
It turns out that the indicator does not need to be created, because it's already prepared ( d(EURGBP)/dt ), therefore the delta is also not needed...
Duck, I know. How's the formula?
I don't know. we have a Navier-Stokes type of system. and arbitrage is not my thing.
Unlikely today - minimum to 1.075. Then we will go up. We will see there. Maybe 1.04, maybe towards parity.
1.075 is now at the top
Haphazard )) 1.074. The option levels are definitely higher now
For sale